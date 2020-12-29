When a family member suddenly disappears, it’s an utterly horrific experience.
Feelings of fear, guilt, regret and, above all, worry for a loved one’s well-being are common during that trying time. It can be hard not to lose your mind.
And although only a tiny fraction of those who disappear are lost for an extended period of time, that still means there were more than 87,500 active missing people cases logged in the FBI’s National Crime Center in 2019.
That number may seem large, but consider this startling statistic about our furry family members.
The American Humane Association estimates about 1 in 3 pets become lost at some point during their lives.
That means 10 million dogs and cats are lost and stolen in the U.S. every year.
Less than 23% are ever reunited with their owners.
Just let that sink in for a moment.
It may be easy for some to point out the differences between losing a human family member and losing a four-legged loved one.
But for those who truly love and cherish their animal companions, losing them can be just as painful.
The Victoria County Master Gardeners experienced that pain when they lost their beloved garden cat “Fat Cat” in mid-December.
Furry, friendly and quite large, Fat Cat had lived at the gardens since he was a kitten.
He had a habit of sneaking into gardeners’ laps while they worked. In photos shared by the gardeners, it’s easy to see the affection he brings out of them.
Fat Cat was well-cared for, well-loved and deeply missed after his disappearance.
Desperate, the master gardeners began posting on social media about the missing cat.
And, miraculously, it was through social media that Fat Cat was returned.
A Victoria resident had seen Fat Cat meandering in the cold and rain more than 5 miles away from the gardens.
That resident returned the cat only after seeing social media posts about his disappearance.
For many, social media is a blight on modern society with its never-ending notifications and updates, but it’s hard to argue against its benefits when it comes to returning lost pets.
Throughout the Crossroads, numerous Facebook pages have created a network of caring to catch lost pets and return them home.
Previously, there was little more to be done than print out flyers, fasten them to telephone poles and wait.
Now, with the click of a mouse, Crossroads residents can post notices about the pets they’ve lost, update them regularly and connect themselves with a network of helpful neighbors.
Scrolling through these pages, it’s easy to see the help they provide. A good number of the posts end in heartwarming returns.
The people who create these pages and participate in them deserve not only our praise but also our support.
Their efforts are far more than simply neighborly and courteous. They are reuniting families.
