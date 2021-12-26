In early November, Victoria voters struck down a bond proposal to construct a new campus for Stroman Middle School.
Supporters for the bond pointed to a mold infestation, which has displaced the students, and aging campus infrastructure as reasons to build a new school.
But many opponents said the $83.9 million construction cost was too much and wanted the district to instead restore the school by repairing it.
It bears mentioning that a mere 16.2% of registered voters turned out to cast a vote, so it’s impossible to say whether the decision represents the wishes of the entire community. But the election is over, and voters have spoken. We need to move on and do what is best for the students of Stroman Middle School.
But to do that, we first need to know more about the options available.
At an early December school board meeting, district officials presented four potential paths forward for the school. First, the school could be repaired and restored, allowing students to eventually return. The other three options would spread students across the remaining middle school campuses by either rezoning, reorganizing or restructuring them.
By default, repairing and restoring Stroman would seem to be the No. 1 choice for the majority of voters. Their initial decision in voting against building a new Stroman could be seen as a tacit approval for repairing it.
But, this is a major decision with potentially long-reaching implications for the district’s budgetary and financial future.
As such, voters will need to know the exact details for all options. First and foremost among those are the costs to remediate the mold in the school and make it functional again.
That information is vital, and voters will need to be informed. They should also be invited to be a part of the decision making process, which they have done through workshops, meetings and town halls.
Community buy-in is essential, and voters need to know their school district is listening to them and honoring their wishes.
But voters themselves also have to fulfill their end of the bargain.
They need to turn out for elections is as important as the previous bond election.
And they need to seriously weigh the costs and benefits of all four upcoming decisions by learning about the Stroman situation and participating in district hosted workshops and meetings.
This is about more than just property taxes. The options to be considered will have a direct effect on the educations of Victoria students for potentially years to come.
Above all else, we need to remember the education of our students is the priority.
