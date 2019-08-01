Editor, the Advocate:
The streets in Victoria are very holey – nothing but potholes everywhere you drive. It is a shame. Someone once said to me that this town was an oil town. Well to me. it shows that someone in charge of the city is not putting tax money to work where it needs be. I don’t know who is in charge, but something needs to be done about the streets.
It bothers me because when the taxes come around, they are ready claim them indeed. I’m just concerned about the streets in Victoria. I need an alignment on my truck because of this and a wheel balance because of these streets.
Thanks for listening.
Vincent Llanes, Bloomington
