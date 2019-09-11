Sept. 10, South Central McDonald’s donated 100 Snoopy-themed Spanish space books to the VISD Education Foundation to distribute to students in the district as a community outreach effort. The books were created by a partnership between NASA and Peanuts Worldwide LLC to spread awareness and interest in science, technology, engineering and math for a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.
