Competing in a spelling bee teaches a lot more than just the spelling of words.
Students learn words’ pronunciations, meanings as well as their history.
But spelling bees, like many other extracurriculars, also teach students those less tangible but ever so more meaningful lessons.
When Stroman Middle School eighth grader Aaron Ehsan, 13, won the 32nd Annual Regional Spelling Bee after spelling 20 words correctly Saturday, the win was not wholly unprecedented.
Aaron had won previous years’ spelling bees and even visited Washington, D.C, as a competitor in the national competition.
But more importantly, Aaron’s winning streak can be traced to countless time spent poring over words, studying their spellings and preparing for competitions.
Aaron’s parents have said their son studies without them in part because of their busy schedules. Instead, he often learns with his two older brothers, who are also spelling bee veterans.
The brothers, Aaron said, have developed their own method for learning words efficiently.
Learning the spellings of word after word is in its own right an accomplishment and benefit for any young person.
After all, more than 43 million adults in the U.S. are illiterate, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics, and any time spent with the written language is a good thing, especially for young people as early reading is a strong predictor in later educational or professional success.
But apart from how to spell words, Aaron and his brothers also are learning independence, creative problem solving and the payoffs that come with hard work.
Many employers would be quick to say they would love to have an employee who independently finds and develops solutions to complex problems. According to a Forbes article, CEOs ranked creativity and problem solving as vital skills when seeking new employees.
As Aaron learns the necessary work and determination needed to be successful in the spelling bee, he also is learning about how to accomplish goals as an adult.
In short, he is learning to succeed, which is evidenced in his remarks shortly after winning the regional spelling bee last week.
Moments after that win, Aaron’s first thoughts were not about taking a break or savoring his success. Instead, his thoughts moved immediately and joyfully to the work that lay ahead.
“Lots of pressure,” he said in a Victoria Advocate story published Saturday. “But I am excited to get back to studying.”
