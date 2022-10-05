The following editorial published in San Antonio Express-News on Sept. 28.
Right on cue for Hispanic Heritage Month , Hispanic Texans have become the state’s largest racial population.
This demographic milestone, long anticipated, reflects the rising Latino demographic nationally. It merits celebration because diversity broadens our shared humanity. We are richer for our national collage of perspectives, experiences, traditions and culture.
What was once known as National Hispanic Heritage Week began in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. Twenty years later President Ronald Reagan expanded it to a month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This year’s theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” speaks volumes about how diversity and inclusion strengthen our nation. But it also raises this question: Why are Hispanics still begging to be included in the national political discussion and corresponding representation?
Hispanic Texans surpassed Anglo Texans by more than 230,000 people in 2021, becoming the state’s largest racial population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau . Texas reached more than 29.5 million people in 2021 — an increase of 1.8% from 2019. Statewide, 40.2% — or 11.86 million people — were Hispanic.
In his Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “The Lone Star State’s rich heritage stands as a veritable tapestry of remarkable individuals and vibrant cultures. Its history is a storied saga whose heroes hail from lands near and far.”
Abbott also described our state’s “rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold contributions of the Hispanic-American community.” He encouraged all Texans to “celebrate the legacy and influence of Hispanic Texans,” and he asked that “we embrace the diversity of the state while reinforcing the bonds that unite us as Texans and as Americans.”
He urged “appropriate recognition.”
We have no problem with his words, but we urge the governor and all elected officials to do better with their actions.
There’s no question Hispanic Texans historically suffer disparities politically and economically. This is a state whose population grew by 4 million people, of which about 3.8 million were people of color, according to the 2020 U.S. census. But new congressional and state districts don’t reflect this diversity. In fact, these redrawn political maps brazenly weaken the impact of the Hispanic vote.
Racial inequities — also reflected in census data — persist. Hispanic Texans are disproportionately low-income. Hispanic Texans are more than twice as likely as white Texans to live below the poverty level. Although 14.2% of Texans overall are considered poor, 19.4% of Hispanic residents live below the poverty level, compared with just 8.4% of white residents, according to the Texas Tribune. It’s been shown one’s ZIP code can determine one’s destiny .
Texas, which has been governed primarily by white Republican men, has historically discriminated against Hispanics and other voters of color, with political maps that weaken the impact of such voters.
Rogelio Sáenz, a professor of demography at the University of Texas at San Antonio, told us the numbers relate a story of a disregarded population.
“We continue to see Latinos ignored in these discussions with greater barriers put up to keep them from voting and other forms of civic participation,” he said. “Latinos increasingly will drive the future of Texas in all of its institutions, from the economic to the educational, health, political, religious, housing and so forth. More and more, the Texas workforce, consumers, students, patients, adherents, home seekers, will be Latino.”
Hispanic Texans — diverse, influential, rooted in our history and our future — need action, not festive, empty, words from elected state leaders. Strengthening their lives would strengthen Texas. Now that would be something to celebrate.