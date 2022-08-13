Now that school is back in session, we must work to keep our students and employees safe at school.
School districts have security programs in place designed to keep their campuses safe. It makes sense they don’t talk about the specifics of the programs for the security of all on campus.
But all it takes is one deficiency in the program to open a campus, district and entire city to horror and tragedy.
For example, the Uvalde school district thought their elementary school was safe and secure, but an unlocked door allowed a crazed gunman to walk in and kill 19 students and two teachers and injure many more.
We have spent the summer reading and learning about the horrors of that day and praying it never happens to a school in our area or any school.
Too many children have been killed in mass shootings while in the secure confines of a school building.
Now that the Victoria school district will be part of the state ordered intruder drill, it’s important that all campuses are put through the test.
“An intruder assessment is basically an assessment where an individual, who’s authorized to do so by the district, or in this case by the state, attempts to penetrate the building envelope of a school to test its visitor procedures, its reporting procedures, and the quality of its physical plant,” Jeb Lacey, a security consultant hired by the district, explained during a recent school board meeting.
Equally as important, if deficiencies are found, the district must act as quickly as possible to correct the problem. Our school officials must make sure the maintenance team is made aware of the problems and the needed supplies are on hand to make the repairs.
Some people may look at the state ordered evaluation as yet another mandate from the state. But it is more than that. It is a means to help keep those on school campuses safe.
Doors must be workable. They must have locks that work.
Window locks must work.
Personnel appointed to operate the doors that allow visitors inside the building must take their jobs seriously and follow the set protocol.
All measures must work together to keep everyone safe from the monsters who want to inflict carnage in our schools.
The students, their parents and the employees must know we are doing everything possible to make sure everyone will be safe.
We don’t know how soon after the evaluation is completed the campus officials and the district administrators will learn the outcome. We believe it is imperative the reports are available as soon as possible, especially if deficiencies are found. We must be able to hold our districts accountable for fixing the deficiencies.
The school district must begin working immediately to correct any problems found. For the safety of everyone on campus, they cannot let the repair work orders stack up.
Some people have advocated that the parents and the public be made aware of the deficiencies. But we believe letting the public know the specific problems is only inviting trouble to the campuses.
We believe district officials should be willing to tell the public that the assessments were conducted, a general description of the problems found and the steps taken to repair them.
The public doesn’t need to know the details because that will weaken the security.
But we do need to know the district has addressed the problems found.
The assessment is only one tool in the districts’ security plans. For the sake of the children and employees all the tools must be taken seriously and in working order.
