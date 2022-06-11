At the very least, getting sick with COVID-19 hijacks your life.
You have to take time off from work and hide yourself from friends and family for days or longer.
Instead of feeling healthy and energized, you’re stuck feeling tired and miserable.
On the other end of the spectrum, you could end up in the hospital — or even worse.
So, do yourself a favor, get vaccinated. And if you are eligible, get boosted. Your future self might very well thank you for it.
For pretty much all of us, it’s been a trying, frustrating, two-and-a-half years.
Even if you were one of the lucky ones who didn’t catch the coronavirus, there’s been no shortage of inconveniences, tribulations and tragedies. We are all sick and tired of this disease, and that’s a perfectly human reaction.
Don’t get us wrong, the number of infected people has dropped dramatically, and we have a lot to be thankful for. Indeed, life in our community has pretty much returned to normal, thank goodness.
Unfortunately, the virus is still out there. You might have heard of that friend or coworker who recently got sick and had to quarantine at home, taking test after test. On Wednesday, a death from COVID-19 was reported in Refugio County. And on Thursday, a much-anticipated Victoria Bach Festival concert was canceled after the featured singer-songwriter fell ill from the disease.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 case counts have climbed. We’re not saying the community should be shut down again, and we are not saying everyone has to wear a mask indoors. But getting our shots will keep COVID-19 from getting out of control.
Considering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are tested and have been safely taken by millions of Americans for many months now, getting your shot will probably make your life a lot easier if you do end up catching the disease. There’s very, very little risk apart from a potential headache and sluggish feeling that could last for a day or two.
Particularly, if you are an older adult or have a compromised immune system, then getting that second booster could make a big difference.
According to an article written by Dr. Marcus Pereira, an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University, immunity from both vaccines and a previous COVID-19 infection will start to wane after about four months. So, if you have been vaccinated and even boosted once, you could get sick if it’s been more than a few months since.
Now, we all know now that even vaccinated and boosted people can still fall ill from COVID-19.
But we also know people who get the shots are much more likely to avoid an infection altogether. And if you do get sick, the illness is more likely to be shorter and milder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nobody likes getting sick, even mildly so.
According to Victoria County Public Heath Director David Gonzales, “We have seen incredible results from the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalization since they became available with very few side effects no matter which variant is dominant at the time.”
It’s becoming clearer and clearer every day that there are very few good reasons not to get vaccinated and boosted.
If you have qualms, talk to your doctor about the shots. Read studies and advisories posted by the CDC and other reputable sources.
If getting sick isn’t a big deal for you, think about others. It’s common knowledge now that the virus can be spread by asymptomatic people.
Do you really want to be the person who gave the virus to that vulnerable person walking by you at the grocery store?
Do you want to make your family, perhaps elderly family, sick?
Is it really worth rolling the dice with hospitalization and death when there’s no reason to?
