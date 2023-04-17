This week, I had the opportunity to present the “State of the District” at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. I wanted to use my time to give the attendees a unique look into the experiences our students participate in regularly.
We have spent the last four years working to provide our students with diverse pathway options to ensure their academic and professional success. A key component of our pathway work has been the development of STEM elementary experiences, STEM middle school, and STEM high school experiences. STEM education has become an integral part of our curriculum, and we believe it is essential to provide students with the opportunity to engage in this type of coursework.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It is an interdisciplinary approach to learning that integrates these four fields into a cohesive curriculum. STEM education is important because it prepares students for the 21st century workforce, which is increasingly reliant on technology and innovation. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that employment in STEM occupations will grow by 8.8% from 2018 to 2028, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.
STEM education teaches students important skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration, which are crucial for success in any field. These skills are not only valuable in the workforce but also in everyday life. For example, critical thinking skills enable students to make informed decisions and evaluate the validity of information, while problem-solving skills enable them to find solutions to complex problems.
At VISD, we have developed STEM elementary experiences to introduce students to these concepts early on in their academic journey. Through hands-on activities and projects, students learn about science, technology, engineering, and math in a fun and engaging way. This helps to foster a love for these subjects and encourages students to pursue them further in middle school and high school. We brought several students to the chamber luncheon to give a demonstration and engage the audience in a real-world, design challenge, and problem-solving opportunity. I loved seeing some of our community members working shoulder to shoulder with some of our students.
In our STEM middle school and high school programs, students build upon their elementary experiences and delve deeper into these subjects. They engage in project-based learning, which allows them to apply their knowledge to real-world problems. In time, we hope to give them access to state-of-the-art technology and equipment, to prepare them for the rigors of high school and beyond. Our STEM high school program provides students with a head start in their post-secondary education and prepares them for high demand, high-paying jobs in the STEM field.
STEM education is critical for the success of our students in the 21st century. It provides them with valuable skills that are necessary for success in any field and prepares them for the high-demand, high-paying jobs of the future. I am proud of the work we have done in our school district to provide our students with diverse pathway options, including STEM education, and I am confident that it will continue to benefit them for years to come. All these programs have come to fruition because of grants the district has written in the past four years and I am hopeful our community will continue to both desire and support these programs moving forward.
Finally, I hope you are thinking, “This sounds great, but how are our students performing academically?” Well, I’m glad you asked. Next week, I am coming back to you with real data on how our students are doing.