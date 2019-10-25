After Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ's Kitchen, presented a talk to the congregation of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Victoria, Megan Carson, an 11-year-old, sixth-grade student at Trinity Episcopal School, leapt into action.
She was so moved that she started a lemonade stand with neighborhood children to raise money for the nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.