Placing first out of more than 80 entrants, John Wenske read his essay to those in attendance, which included area high schoolers, teachers, law enforcement officials, municipal officials, members of the Republican Women of Yoakum and associates and State Sen. Lois Kolhorst.
John is a senior at Moulton High School and will be attending Texas A&M University in the the fall of 2020 to major in political science. His longtime Social Studies instructor is Mrs. Heather Olivarez.
John is the son of Patrick and Mary Ann Wenske, of Moulton.
