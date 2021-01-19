It’s time high schoolers return to the classroom.
Victoria school district officials made the right decision when they chose to allow high school students to return to campus Tuesday. Students can choose to learn in person or continue remote education for the remainder of the nine-week grading period.
Students from Victoria East and West high schools, along with the Career and Technology Institute, moved to remote instruction in November and remained remote for the remainder of the semester.
The transition to remote learning came as COVID-19 cases rose throughout the district, but the challenge came when staffers became the ones sick. As teachers contracted or came in close contact with the virus, campuses were reeling to find substitutes, which were in short supply. That led to the closure of two elementary campuses before district officials opted to keep elementary students in the classroom and send the high schoolers home.
The high schoolers made a tremendous sacrifice to keep their younger peers in the classroom, which helped our community with childcare needs, as well.
But, all students learn better in the classroom.
Most students have fallen behind in their studies as more and more classes moved to remote learning, according to the North West Education Association, a research-based nonprofit geared toward studying students and educators.
The needs of schools go beyond the classroom though. Students gain valuable social and emotional skills through interacting with peers and teachers, which is difficult to replicate through a computer screen.
Although we want our students in school, we acknowledge the risk this can bring to teachers.
The district has implemented safety protocols to keep students and staffers safe such as requiring all students and staffers to wear a mask on campus, limiting school activities and adhering to social distancing guidelines when possible. But if students are to stay in the classroom, more needs to be done at the state level.
Since campuses reopened in September, the district has reported 146 total cases, according to Monday’s most recent numbers. Of those cases, 83 are among students and 63 are among staffers.
Teachers and other campus staff need to be at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccine conversations.
Teachers and other school staff are not scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the distribution protocols by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
The state began distributing vaccines to those front-line workers, which included school nurses, on Dec. 14, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The next phase, 1B, will include those who are older than 65 and people 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness. Those conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease and heart conditions.
The only way for educators to receive the vaccine is if they qualify through another means. Educators have been working the front lines throughout the pandemic and should be in line for the vaccine.
If educators were able to get vaccinated, another wall would be built between them and the virus, which will give teachers more time teaching.
A protected teacher means students can remain in the classroom where they thrive.
