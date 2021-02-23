Students who choose a career and technical education path while in high school set themselves up for success well before walking the stage at their high school graduation.
Victoria school district offers 12 industry-recognized certifications pathways through its Career and Technical Institute. There students learn hands-on skills that can carry them into their future careers.
The Career and Technology Institute teaches students technical skills for 19 programs of study such as welding, cosmetology and animal science
For many, their technical education in high school is just the beginning. Students after high school, continue their training into college with a leg up on their peers.
For instance, many students who take welding courses at Victoria school district’s Career and Technical Institute plan to receive a higher education degree in the same trade. But, while they are in high school they gain experience and even certifications in the field.
About 2,500 students are involved in the district’s CTE courses. More students should take advantage.
We know college isn’t for everyone, and CTE offers students more opportunities to look beyond the now and look to their futures.
Many of the CTE offered career paths are vital to any community and are valid career options. For instance, students can learn about law enforcement as high school students. It’s a career that keeps people safe and a way to make a difference.
College is a beneficial path for many students, but not everyone. Many students know what they want to do with their lives well before receiving their high school diploma, and they should be able to pursue that career as early as possible.
Technical careers come with competitive wages such as welders, who make a median salary of $42,490 nationally and $44,160 in Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
CTE courses like the ones at Victoria school district set students up for success early in life.
