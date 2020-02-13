Victoria and the Crossroads have several gateways to the world, all of which serve as an economic lifeline to the region.
Among them are the state and federal highways, which includes the developing Interstate 69, the railway system, the Port of Victoria, the Calhoun Port Authority and the Victoria Regional Airport.
These avenues to the global market are vital to the future of Victoria and its surrounding counties.
Each pathway needs continuous attention to be managed property. If any were to crumble and dissolve, our area and its future would certainly feel the economic consequences.
A recent national study labeled Victoria’s access to air service one of the worst in the country, labeling our city an “airport desert.”
Upgraded Points, an online air travel blog that aims to help travelers maximize their travel points and miles, explained that Victoria earned the label because it is 97 miles from the Corpus Christi International Airport, which the Federal Aviation Administration defines as a “nonhub primary” airport.
The smallest airport tracked by the study was a nonhub primary airport, which receives a minimum of 10,000 outbound passengers annually. Victoria Regional Airport currently has between 4,600 and 4,800 outbound passengers annually, which explains its exclusion from the study.
Based on the study’s narrow parameters, Victoria was labeled “the farthest city in America from any airport.” We were one of only a handful of U.S. cities with 50,000 or more residents that were more than 75 miles away from an airport, according to the study.
But in practical terms, Victoria really isn’t in an “airport desert.”
Lenny Llerena, executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport, said the study lacks context.
He said when Victoria lost its own nonhub primary airport status in the 2000s, it became eligible for the Essential Air Service, a government program that provides compensation to airports underserved by air service.
That program allows Victorians to board Boutique Air, the airport’s commercial air provider, and fly to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which connect to more destinations than Corpus Christi.
“While we are the farthest, we get compensation for that,” Llerena said.
Overall, we should glean an important lesson from this study. Victoria’s long distance from a major airport underscores why the city and the county need to support our airport.
At a Jan. 30 meeting of the Victoria Regional Airport commissioners, officials noted the facility ended 2019 with a profit. And they renewed their efforts to promote the airport as an asset for economic development and area growth.
Knowing that the airport is no longer operating at an annual loss, the commissioners planned to create a formal capital budget to help organize priorities and finances to fund projects.
The commissioners discussed getting a marketing study done for the airport along with a separate study to assess its runway capabilities.
Supporting the Victoria Regional Airport is critically important to our region’s growth and stability.
And it must involve every entity trying to protect our area’s future: the city, the county, the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp., the Victoria Economic Development Corp., the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria must all be on board.
Otherwise, Victoria will land in a situation worse than any desert.
