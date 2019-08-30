Editor, the Advocate:
Last Sunday, Aug. 25, I had a gripe about my Victoria Advocate paper and hesitated to call customer service. But I relented and called. After holding on for a few minutes a friendly sounding voice answered. I explained my problem to her (Monica), and never in my life had I ever talked to a more friendly and apologetic person. She made my day! She is perfect in customer service and on top of her friendliness she did what she said she was going to do.
Wow! I can’t wait until I have another gripe and have to call again!
Bob Jackson, Shiner
