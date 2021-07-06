Summer school is filling in the learning gaps made by the COVID-19 during the past school year.
Hundreds of students in Victoria attended summer school classes this year after an unprecedented school year. During the pandemic, schools closed, classes moved online and our students are suffering the ramifications of a non-traditional school year.
But programs like summer school are offering students who fell behind a second chance to regain their footing.
About 635 elementary students, 812 middle school students and 1,274 high school students enrolled in a summer learning program with the Victoria school district. Summer school allowed students to earn course credits that were failed during the regular school year.
During the summer session, students use a computer program called Edgenuity. The program shows videos on a particular lesson, and students answer questions. As they answer questions and watch videos, they earn the credit they failed during the school year.
The summer classes were offered free to Victoria school district students, which is the best for the students. The classes are typically paid for by students, but the classes were offered for free to help students to make up for learning loss because of the pandemic.
The district used a combination of funding sources including Title I, State Compensatory Education and Early Education Funds. These are regular funding sources that are used every year to provide supplemental services for students, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said.
Nationally, there has been a significant learning loss in both English and math in earlier grade levels, but secondary students were not immune to its effects, according to the Northwest Evaluation Association, a nonprofit educational service organization. This can be seen locally, as well.
The high summer school enrollment is an indicator for the amount of learning lost during the 2020-21 school year. But it also shows that students, families and teachers are willing to put in the work to earn those credits back.
In many instances, typical A/B students are failing classes for the first time.
Many students continued learning remotely after schools reopened for a number of reasons during the pandemic. But those learning from home typically fell behind more than those who returned to the in-person classroom.
For whatever the reason for attending summer school, all the students and teachers putting in the extra time to catch up on learning should be commended. They are sacrificing their summer to make up for the failed work.
