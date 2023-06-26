Are you feeling the heat of the Texas sun? Yeah, me too... it is summertime in Victoria, after all! This is when we aren't just living life, we're cruising along the lazy river of summer. Any place to stay cool and to recharge. And guess what? Our education loves to take this fun, slow ride too!
Summer usually means vacation, right? No school, just lots of fun with great opportunities for learning mixed in for good measure.
You might have heard about "summer slide" or "summer learning loss." It's when we forget some of the stuff we learned because school's out for the summer. At Victoria ISD, we have lots of fun ways to keep learning even when school's out. Hopefully you’ve seen and heard about all the amazing summer programs we have throughout our community. There are numerous camps and clubs hosted by various partner organizations where our sudents can discover new wonders and new ways of learning.
Students are learning while having lots of fun. Summer time is when we're moving at the speed of life.
And let's give a big cheer for our great teachers. Even when it's vacation time, they're learning new things to make our classes even more fun and interesting when school starts again.
Don't forget our parents, either. Those family trips to the Children's Discovery Museum or the Victoria Public Library? Yes, they're fun. But they're also a great way to learn new things about our world.
Even a visit to watch a Generals game can teach us stuff that we can't learn from books.
But hey, summer isn't all about learning. It's also about having fun and relaxing. It's about riding bicycles at dusk and building sandcastles. Even these fun moments teach us important things about life.
Although we're not in a classroom, the whole world can become our school. And the best part? We're learning at the speed of life, not the speed of school.
So, as we settle into this summer, let's enjoy every moment. Because here in Victoria, learning doesn't go on vacation. It just puts on sunglasses, grabs an ice-cold drink and enjoys the sweet, slow speed of life.