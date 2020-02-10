Sunsets and sunrises photo contest winner

The winner of the sunsets and sunrises photo contest is Dirk Moore with his photo of the Atlantic Ocean from Ocean City, Md.
The Victoria Advocate photo contest was co-sponsored with Days Gone Bye!.
For his prize, Moore won a soap dish by Nora Fleming with an exchangeable blue Easter egg from Days Gone Bye!. Moore chose the new octopus to go on the piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.