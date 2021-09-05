Mission Valley Elementary School, the second oldest-school in Texas and home of the Mustangs, has plenty to be proud of.
Unfortunately, the school’s campus is not one of them.
In May, Victoria voters struck down an omnibus $156.8-million school bond proposal that included $23 million to build a new Mission Valley campus.
That decision has, for the time being, left students with a substandard campus that is uncomfortable and potentially unsafe for students and staff.
In November, voters will again be asked to consider four separate school bond proposals, one of which would rebuild Mission Valley for the price of $25.8 million. The rebuild would finally free students and staff from a myriad of problems they have endured for far too long.
Now almost 85 years old, the campus is beyond temporary solutions.
For the past several decades, the school has relied on portable classrooms to meet the demands of its growing enrollment.
Those portable classrooms, some of which are 30 years old, are often too hot, too uncomfortable, to serve as learning-conducive environments for our children. And perhaps more importantly, the classrooms are a drain on resources, requiring constant maintenance.
To top it off, the school’s obsolete classrooms also are too small to meet Texas Education Agency requirements.
Other issues at the school, like its plumbing and open-campus design, can really only be addressed through a complete rebuild of the campus.
Just like you shouldn’t drive for a long distance on a spare tire, our schools should not rely on temporary fixes decade after decade.
Students, staff and teachers at Mission Valley have repeatedly complained about the school’s open campus design. There’s nothing feng shui about that design. The school’s lack of hallways and connecting rooms, means kids are often exposed to the elements. They walk through wind, rain and the stifling South Texas heat on their way to class, the lunch room, office — just about everywhere.
Even inside, students and staff are plagued by constantly leaky roofs and aging air conditioning. The school’s aging plumbing system often backs up, resulting in consistently closed bathrooms and a ubiquitous sewage smell throughout campus.
Simply as a matter of principle, our children deserve better. When we fail to support our kids with the necessary tools for education, it’s just that much harder to learn.
It’s also just that much harder to attract and keep teachers at the school. Within the district, teachers on average are paid $49,710 annually, compared to a market average of $53,422.
After all, how many adults can easily focus hour after hour, day after day, month after month, in small, uncomfortable rooms?
What kind of message does that send to our kids? It does not send a message that the community values and supports their educations.
It’s clear that overhauling the campus will certainly immediately benefit Mission Valley students, there are other far-reaching reasons to vote for rebuilding the school.
The Mission Valley community is growing and the school’s enrollment is increasing steadily.
Creating a new school for that community is simply an inevitability.
Let’s stop kicking the can down the road and support our kids by giving them the proper tools they need, so they can pursue the excellence we constantly demand of them.
Rebuilding Mission Valley is not just about fixing long-persisting problems, it’s about investing in the futures of our kids and our own community.
