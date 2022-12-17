This Christmas season, Victoria County folks should remember a simple motto, “For us, buy us.”
Victoria residents probably know the common refrain that Victoria is both a small city and large town.
We have many of the bigger, and blander, retail options like Best Buy and Lowe’s and Bed Bath & Beyond.
But we’re also blessed with the opposite end of the shopping spectrum.
This community is host to a bounty of cottage industry retailers — small businesses owned and operated by the ordinary residents that we see at grocery stores, church and local events.
These cottage industry small businesses are owned and operated by our neighbors. They sell everything under the sun, like soaps, ceramics, desserts, clothes, leather items, vegetables, meats, artworks and more. These items are more often than not made by hand at home with locally-sourced ingredients, high-quality materials and an abundance of tender love and care. Simply put, these products are local treasures that can’t be found anywhere else.
That’s something understood all too well by Jennifer Heibel, co-owner of Mother Cluckers, a market that has recently expanded from its county location to the city’s downtown in a major way.
This year, for the first time ever, Mother Cluckers and the Victoria Main Street Program partnered in the first week of December to bring more than 130 local cottage industry vendors to the downtown alongside the annual Christmas on the Square event hosted by Main Street.
Visitors that day perused a dizzying variety of quality wares sold from vendor booths and downtown brick-and-mortar stores while enjoying attractions for kids and adults, like a Christmas tree lighting and Santa Claus visits.
The number and variety of vendors was a major, major improvement from previous years, said Main Street Manager Kate Garcia. In years past, Main Street organized the vendor side of things, but this year they opted to hand over the reins to Mother Cluckers, which has a proven track record for hosting incredible market events.
That decision shows that partnerships between organizations like the nonprofit Main Street Program and private businesses like Mother Cluckers are a recipe for success.
Main Street is in the business of promoting and improving our downtown so it can be a thriving destination. Mother Cluckers aims to create a marketplace for local vendors to sell their wares.
Despite operating in different sectors, they realized their goals dovetailed and collaboration was not only possible but better for both.
The end result, which was 100% local, blew away everyone’s expectations in more ways than one. Already, Mother Cluckers has at least 20 vendors signed up for another market event on March 4.
When Victoria supports its own small businesses, the money goes right back to our own community. Tax dollars stay in local governments for improving local roadways and infrastructure and amenities, like the Victoria Public Library, police department and sheriff’s office. Simultaneously, the sales aren’t siphoned by faceless corporations like Amazon but are instead put back into the pockets of our neighbors, who then have that much more to spend in our own local economy.
Their shared success also promotes Victoria’s downtown as a viable destination for shopping, public events and nightlife. When that happens, the downtown becomes more attractive for future investment and development, making the city a more viable place for future residents and businesses. Plus, visitors to the event were treated to a day of family fun.
Lastly, Garcia said, Mother Cluckers itself serves as a kind of nursery or testing ground for locals thinking about starting a business. Whether those businesses are side gigs or locally-owned storefronts run full time, there’s serious bucks to be made, Heibel said.
That’s important because this community is blessed with incredible artisans, growers, cooks, bakers and crafters.
“The creativity that comes out of these vendors is just blowing my mind,” Garcia said.
Through Mother Cluckers, local vendors, many of whom are residents with day jobs, are free to explore their creative passions while simultaneously making a serious chunk of change on the side.
This holiday season, as we race to buy everything on our Christmas shopping lists, don’t forget that there’s plenty of amazing, one-of-a-kind gifts to be found right here in our own community.
And if you believe in supporting the local small businesses that produce those gifts, doing so isn’t hard. Heibel said it’s as simple as showing up to a Mother Cluckers market, which are free to attend.
That’s hardly a chore considering how fun these events are with their many activities and attractions. And in the meantime, you will be supporting our own local economy and community.