It can happen in a moment — at a pool party or even in the bathtub.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1-4.
For kids aged 5-14, it’s the second leading cause of injury death after vehicle crashes.
Every responsible parent knows to tell their children to put on their safety belts before the vehicle starts moving.
But how many of those parents have also prepared their kids for the risk of drowning?
According to the American Red Cross, the number is far, far too low.
A 2015 study found only about 64% of parents could say their children could demonstrate the necessary skills to save their own lives in the water. What’s more is the study also found about 94% of those parents expected their children to engage in a water activity during the summer.
Some Crossroads parents have taken note of those terrifying statistics and decided something needed to be done.
Crossroads mom Paula Cunningham helped bring ISR, or Infant Swimming Resources, class to Lavaca County when she learned the closest available class was an hour-and-a-half away in San Marcos.
The classes teach children, and even infants, water survival skills like floating, swimming a short distance, grabbing the wall and rolling on their backs. For kids, whose lungs can fill with water in a matter of seconds, these skills can make all the difference between a scare and a tragedy.
This summer, take the plunge and make sure your kids are prepared for the worst.
Although currently there are no infant swimming resource classes in Victoria, there are other options.
Swimming lessons are available in Victoria at the YMCA and VISD Aquatics Center.
The lessons can be fun for kids and adults alike.
They can also help young people develop life-long relationships with the water and an appreciation for physical activities and the outdoors.
Many of us have wonderful childhood memories of hanging out at pools, lakes and splashpads all summer.
Getting your kids swimming competently can give them a chance at forming their own memories.
And, most importantly, they could save a life.