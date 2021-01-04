We’ve selected some columns from 2020 on assorted topics.
You don’t expect the top executives in the state attorney general’s office to turn on their boss, telling the agency and law enforcement that Ken Paxton has been doing favors for a political donor that have crossed the line into bribery and abuse of office. But it happened in 2020. You wouldn’t expect the most popular politician in the state’s majority party to get in trouble with members of his own party’s self-styled Liberty wing. But Greg Abbott is, in fact, out of tune with that bunch, including the Texas GOP’s chairman. And 2020 brought some non-political news with it, too, finally bringing some light to Texans who, for reasons of technology and money, don’t have access to the high-speed internet they need to go to school, to work and even to the doctor during a pandemic. Here are some of my columns on subjects I didn’t expect to be writing about last year.
Four of the seven Texas attorneys general since 1972 have gone on to higher office, one stalled and one went to prison. Ken Paxton, the current AG, is in a situation now that could determine which way his career will go. Oct. 6
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to the election results in four other states baffles many lawyers, but President Donald Trump likes it. Dec. 10
Voting in the 2020 general election starts in Texas in less than three weeks. But the governor’s responses to the coronavirus have strained Republican unity. Sept. 25
Republican officeholders couldn’t have had a better election in Texas this year, but they’ve still got noisy and loud critics — inside their own political party. Nov. 11
The new coronavirus has forced Texans online for education, commerce, work and entertainment. But a third of the state’s residents don’t have broadband in their homes. April 1
Shopping for students without schoolrooms, Texas is spending $250 million to narrow the digital divide
In a state where an estimated 30% of the state’s 5.5 million public school students don’t have the right technology for online learning, switching to virtual classrooms is daunting. And expensive. Aug. 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.