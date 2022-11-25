Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.