Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.