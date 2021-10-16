Victoria residents already know their city is the place to be.
We just need to spread the word.
The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games are expected to do just that while simultaneously bringing a healthy boost of visitors, their tourist dollars and renown for our city throughout the state. In early September, City of Victoria officials announced the news after securing the games with a winning bid to the athletic federation.
With 1,500-2,000 visitors expected for the first of the games over the three-day MLK weekend, city businesses are being delivered a juicy economic opportunity on a silver platter.
That’s an influx of 1,500-2,000 additional customers to the city who will look for restaurants to dine at, hotels to sleep in and attractions to unwind with. Many visitors will surely need to buy all of the little everyday necessities like gasoline, snacks and phone chargers — putting out of town dollars in Victoria pockets.
Local businesses will have the opportunity to work with the City of Victoria to provide discounts, specials and benefits to the visitors to really capitalize on the opportunity. But the games could also mean enhanced foot traffic in the city, a serious benefit for our burgeoning downtown.
When the City of Pearland hosted the Winter Games in 2020, they reported an economic boon of $791,697.
And that could be just the beginning.
With the Winter Games secured for the next three years, Victoria will have an advantage if it chooses to bid for the 2023- 2024 games.
A successful 2022 Winter Games will show the rest of the state that Victoria can host other large events, and that’s on top of the many attractions we all already know and love.
Already, city officials say many tournament directors are taking an interest in our city and its considerable athletic facilities, which include baseball and softball fields, disc golf courses, the Riverside Stadium and Golf Course, Victoria Community Center and a brand-new soccer field complex that held a ribbon cutting just a few weeks ago.
Those features, along with Victoria’s year-round agreeable weather, central location between major cities and sports-appreciative culture make the city, hopefully, an easy to sell to future events.
In the near future, existing events and organizations in Victoria like the annual Southern Texas PGA Prestige Tour, Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational, Mak Haik Victoria Open, 4A UIL Regional Golf Tournament, Kiwanis Club of Victoria’s Riverside Ride bicycle rally, Texas River Marathon paddling race and disc golf tournaments could see even more out of town participants.
City officials have created a position in the Parks & Recreation department to focus on attracting out of town sports tourism. But they should not go it alone.
Our city’s businesses, organizations and institutions can help by partnering and cooperating with the city and one another to make Victoria an ideal destination. That’s important considering what could be coming down the pipeline.
