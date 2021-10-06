There’s nothing quite like looking outside your office window to see a falcon perched on the balcony or getting startled by a grackle in the parking lot of H-E-B.
Some wildlife is elusive, whether it’s a blue marlin lurking in the depths of the Gulf or an alligator swimming amongst the reeds at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Bird watchers from across the country flock to the Gulf Coast for a chance at a glimpse of the whooping crane’s annual migration.
But many other birds, including hummingbirds, are just the opposite.
Take the time to buy a $20 feeder and a couple bags of sugar for some homemade nectar or plant some colorful pollinators in your backyard, and you might soon find your home swarmed with the ruby-throated hummingbirds that descent on the Crossroads during their fall migration in September and October.
During this year’s migration, some residents reported seeing as many as 50 or 60 hummingbirds gathered in a feeding frenzy at their homes.
We are blessed to live in close proximity to the Gulf Coast, which is a gathering place for dozens upon dozens of bird species year round. Even in our own backyards, it’s possible to observe all sorts of beautiful birds.
During last year’s Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, Mad Island Marshland in Matagorda County accounted for the most bird species counted in the country with 229. The Jackson-Calhoun County count was 16th with 185 species counted.
As the hummingbird enthusiasts who put out their feeders year after year remind us, it doesn’t take all that much effort to have the opportunity to enjoy the nature that surrounds us.
Of course, birds are also an invitation to get out and about, whether it’s a trip to the Texas Zoo or a stroll to the new bird observation deck, installed this summer, at the Keep Victoria Beautiful headquarters along Vine Street toward the northern edge of Riverside Park.
But then again, who wouldn’t want to enjoy the company of birds from the comfort of a rocking chair on their own porch?
So if you haven’t done it before, consider putting out a feeder of your own, or maybe planting a pollinator from a local nursery.
It’s an opportunity to invite the great outdoors to your own doorstep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.