Americans are so lucky. We have a right that most countries do not offer – the right to vote freely for our elected officials.
We have the right to pick and choose who we vote for or don’t vote for.
But we must take that right seriously and prepare ourselves to go to the polls on March 3 for the Democratic and Republican Party primaries and then Nov. 3 for the general election.
In addition to registering to vote, the most important part of the preparation is learning about each candidate.
Making an educated vote is far more powerful than just going into the polling locations and marking names.
We owe it to ourselves to know if the candidates we vote for share our values, if they are concerned about the same issues we are and how will they address those issues.
We also owe it to ourselves to know the incumbents’ voting record and if the candidates’ are ethical and credible.
We can learn these things in many ways from reading about them beyond social media posts. We can talk to them, attend public gatherings such as a candidate forums or debates and reading well researched reports on the candidates.
As soon as filing begins, the Advocate begins researching the candidates and reporting our findings as a means to educate our readers.
As the election season progresses we do more in depth stories on the candidates in which we learn more about their backgrounds. If something is found that we think readers should know about we research it and present a balanced story.
The candidate may not like it, but we want to get the good and the bad out about the candidates so the voters can make an informed choice at the polls.
Recently we published a story about a candidate for constable who said he still stands behind not reporting his former boss, a police chief, for breaking the law.
He is seeking the office whose elected constable was removed from office in June after he was convicted of official oppression. When the constable was elected in 2016, he had a pending criminal investigation against him and had lost his job at the sheriff’s office for showing pornographic material. We reported on the investigations, but he was still elected – by a five vote margin in a runoff election.
About 20 years ago a candidate in Calhoun County campaigned that he was a former Navy Seal. When we did our research, we learned he was not telling the truth. In the end he lost the election.
If reading is not your choice of learning, then attend a political forum or debate. Voters have plenty of venues to select from.
The Advocate is hosting a candidates debate Tuesday at the University of Houston-Victoria North building with candidates for Victoria County sheriff, county commissioners Precinct 3 and tax assessor-collector and state Representative District 30.
On Feb. 11, the Victoria County Republican Women is hosting a forum at Club Westerner.
Groups throughout the region have held or are planning candidate meet and greets because they too know how important it is for voters to get to know the candidates.
Information on the candidates in the lesser reported races on the state and national level is also available. The League of Women Voters’ website goes over all the races and gives voters a chance to learn about the candidates. Their voters’ guide is a well respected and nonpartisan way to learn about candidates. It is in English and Spanish.
As the primary elections draw closer, remember to register to vote by Monday and do your homework on the candidates in your county.
Then on March 3 go to the polls and make an informed vote.
