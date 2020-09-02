Though Labor Day is often marked by a long weekend busy with outdoor events with family and friends, it also is important to remember and observe the roots of the holiday.
Labor Day, an annual celebration of workers and their achievements, originated during one of American labor history’s most dismal chapters, according to historic records.
At the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States in the late 1800s, the average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week. And despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 were often among those working in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning just a fraction of what adults did.
The conditions ultimately led labor unions to rise up, organize rallies and strikes and demand better. On Sept. 5, 1882, 10,000 New York City workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square, holding the first Labor Day parade in history.
The idea of a “workingmen’s holiday” that is celebrated on the first Monday in September soon caught on, and many states passed legislation to recognize it. Congress declared Labor Day a national holiday 12 years later.
Though it’s been more than a century since, it’s important to remember this history and take the time on Monday to break from work, reflect on how working conditions have changed drastically for the better and enjoy the day off.
Additionally, we encourage all to take the time to thank a worker who deserves extra appreciation, such as someone who has worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Whether it be a teacher who has gone above and beyond to engage with students remotely, a health care worker who has been on the front lines caring for those with COVID-19, a grocery store employee who will still be on the clock on Labor Day while others enjoy the time off or anyone in between.
However you do plan to enjoy the holiday, we also encourage all to take safety precautions seriously in light of the pandemic. Despite the lower number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, local health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and safe during the long weekend by continuing to wear masks and avoiding social gatherings and large crowds.
We are grateful for the workers around us and hope our community takes the time to rest, reflect and stay safe this Labor Day.
