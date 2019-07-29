Northside Ranch, Pet and Garden Center donates to Victoria Trap, Neuter, Return
Victoria Trap, Neuter, Return (VTNR), a local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the number of stray and free-roaming cats in this community, was the recipient of donated pet food and merchandise valued at $1,225 from Northside Ranch, Pet and Garden Center on July 9.
The store and their customers donated the supplies throughout June ending with a Bark at the Park event at the Generals game June 29.
Northside Ranch employees work hard on fundraisers throughout the year for organizations that benefit animals. They are our hometown heroes .
