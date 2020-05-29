Talk of the Town: Pastor and Mrs. A.L. Kight

For 51 years, Pastor and Mrs. A.L. Kight have given their most precious commodity – their time. Time and being the watchmen on the wall, time listening, time loving others as their own, time building His kingdom up, time glorifying the magnificent name of Jesus. Time building altars and giving personal sacrifices. You never abdicated from the Lord’s call to His service.
Now look away from the cross to that glittering crown that awaits you!
Lovingly yours, the Jesus Church family.
