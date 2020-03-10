“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the Seabees, for more than seven decades.
The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Thad Dodds, a native of Victoria, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, Calif.
Dodds is serving as a Navy builder, who is responsible for various horizontal construction projects ranging from airstrips to multilevel buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.