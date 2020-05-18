Willord Simmons, a Victoria native, graduated from Harvard University with a Master’s of Education in Higher Education. Virtual ceremony will be May 28.

Submitted by mother, Silvia Simmons.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.