It’s OK to have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines.
But if you’ve decided to wait a few months to see how the vaccines’ rollouts pan out, it might be time to reconsider getting the shot.
It’s an important decision that could not only have a direct effect on your own health but also the health of your family, neighbors and fellow Americans.
Understandably, there’s a lot to be wary of in this pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died. Even more have fallen ill, and many have been left with long-term mental and physical health complications. Whole economic sectors and industries have cratered, resulting in millions of jobs lost and immeasurable hardships.
We are all in uncharted territory here with a never-before-seen virus, and its resulting once-in-a-century pandemic.
Understandably, it can be hard to determine what is true and what is false when it comes to COVID-19. There’s a lot of misinformation swirling out there, and deciphering what’s real, actionable information can be tricky.
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and their safety, the answers are out there.
Speak to your doctor, pharmacist or another trusted medical health professional.
Answers are also available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or through a hotline specifically created by the agency to field questions about the vaccines. That hotline is available at 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).
If you decide to look for answers online, make sure you’re looking at a website or source that is from a reputable organization.
Also, the CDC has also compiled a list of reputable COVID-19 websites to make that task easier.
The fact of the matter is the virus is still out there, and Crossroads residents, although at a far lower rate than before, are still getting sick.
Some are dying, and since May, at least 35 Crossroads residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
In Victoria County, only about 45% of those 12 and older have been partially vaccinated, and about 40% of adults have been fully vaccinated.
At this point, we’ve all heard the public health warnings for COVID-19 and endorsements for the vaccines from the medical community.
But ultimately, it’s up to you to make a decision about whether to get vaccinated.
Find out more. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist, and think hard about the risks.
If you do decide to get a shot, a vaccine can be scheduled through the Victoria County Public Health Department or your own physician.
