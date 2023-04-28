Editor, the Advocate:
Well, here it is, another local election cycle. I want to encourage you to vote, even if you feel the ballot items appear rather insignificant. I believe they are and I will express my misgivings pertaining to one candidate. Three of the four candidates expressed the need for more control in the classrooms. Mr. Jones stated teachers were not interested in more money, they wanted to feel safe in the classroom. I have spoken with two teachers, both of whom were physically assaulted or had chairs thrown at them. Only one candidate did not address this, that was Ms. Keeling.
Another issue was the poor standing of the education level of VISD. Ms. Keeling blamed this on the pandemic. Scores were declining before then. Years ago, Ms. Keeling spoke at a meeting I attended. I had questions about some things she mentioned, we met afterwards, to no avail. Obviously, I do not support her in this election.
Anthony Corte, Victoria