Year ago I was privileged to take 28 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch kids to see the LaBelle at Port O’Connor at Pass Cavallo. The ship was found in 1995 and a cofferdam was put al around it.
G&W Engineers helped with the construction of the coffer dam under the direction of David Gann. The French CNN crew was there and really helped because the LaBelle was a French vessel.
The kids were excited to see a ship lost in 1886 brought from the deep after such a long time. The kids were all excited to see the ship, since they were all allowed to go down and around the vessel. The experience was one they will remember all their lives.
I have been affiliated with Bluebonnet Youth Ranch for over 40 years, since the first golf tournament. I have served on the board for the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch. We all miss a good friend and benefactor, Claud Jacobs.
Clarks’ Seafood in Port O’Connor hosted a lunch for the Bluebonnet kids, which they enjoyed. The seafood dinner was fabulous and the conversation was lively with the kids talking excitedly about all the ships. Kenneth Grady, and Jean and Henry Clark were always wonderful hosts. We miss Kenneth too and will the love they have for Port Lavaca. It means so much to Calhoun County and the Coastal Bend area.
On March 9, 2023, I took 28 Calhoun High School students to the capitol in Austin, leaving at 5:30 a.m. When we arrived, we got to visit with State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, our state Legislator J.M. Lozano, State Representatives Todd Hunter and Geanie Morrison. Although Geanie and Todd are not our representatives, they visited with all the students and showed a lot of interest in the lids. Lois had wonderful Blue Bell ice cream for them.
In addition, each of the students went in the House, Senate and well as the Capitol grill, a wonderful place to eat where they enjoyed a wonderful meal.
After the visit to the capitol, the kids and their adult sponsors made their way over to the Bob Bullock Museum where we found the LaBelle on display along with the exhibit.
In addition, we saw a movie of the history of Texas, with a narration of the words of Gen. Sam Houston. The movie also told all about the Civil War n Texas, and the Caranchua Indians. At the end of the 20-minute movie, the rattlesnakes were making their characteristic noise coming from under the seats. I don’t mind saying I was scared to death.
In addition to the sights and sounds, we saw our school superintendent, Evan Cardwell, our hospital administrator, Richlands Thomas, along with Adrianna Galvan and Dr. Patel, all accompanied the student group. We were also happy to have teachers Amy Cardwell and Jennifer Teehan with us.
All in all this was a great event for taking the young students for the fourth time over the past few years.
This is the fourth time marking my five years free of cancer. I hope to take the kids on their next trip to celebrate my five years of being cancer free. God is good.