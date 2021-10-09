Girl Scouts do more than sell cookies and sing campfire songs.
They also lead major projects in their troops to earn merit badges. They also live by the Girl Scout law and pledge, promising to help others.
One Girl Scout, Elizabeth Drane, is putting her scouting to good use by offering to help the city of Victoria build a much needed, long talked about dog park.
Her plan is to build it in Riverside Park with the city providing the land, fencing, sidewalk and water. She would provide benches, shade features and an agility course for the dogs.
This great example of civic mindedness will benefit not just the city, but also residents and their dogs for many years to come.
The Industrial High School junior has shown amazing leadership by approaching the city parks and recreation commission and by talking with Parks and Recreation director Jason Alfaro. She studied the needs, developed a plan and then went to work presenting the plan.
She decided to put in the dog park as her Girl Scout Gold Medal project because she thinks it is good for the community and knows it will have a lasting impact on the city.
This is not the first time the city has considered a dog park.
In 2014 when the Victoria Horseman’s Club ended its contract with the city and the arena went back to the city, talk was fast and furious that the arena would become the dog park. But the financial concerns put the brakes on the project.
The city asked for local fundraising, but that didn’t work either.
Then in 2019 a local resident started a petition drive requesting a dog park be built. Again, the cost was used as the reason for it not becoming a reality, although it was already in the city’s 2025 comprehensive master plan.
Funding may play a big role in Drane’s request as well. The proposed parks master plan includes plans for a dog park, but the city council has not approved the plan and funding for it was not included in the newly adopted city budget.
That is not a deal breaker, Drane has two years to make her plan a reality.
If she and the city want to get it done this year, they will have to seek grants, donations and other funding avenues. Alfaro estimates the city’s cost to be around $1,700 based on old estimates. Drane needs about $4,000, but if she can raise $10,000 she thinks she can have everything on her wish list for the park.
Drane’s drive to make this a reality speaks highly of her leadership abilities and is a sneak preview into her desire to raise money to make the park a reality.
Cities and nonprofits struggle to get people to volunteer to be part of projects. But Drane sets an example for other teens and adults alike, who want to do projects to improve their community.
She wants the park for two reasons – to give her a place to bring her dogs and to earn her Girl Scout Gold Medal — the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn.
The project, to qualify for a Gold Medal, must have a lasting impact on the community. The dog park is sure to live up to that requirement. The city has already agreed to maintain the park once it is complete.
We believe Drane will find ways to raise money for her part of the project. We also believe she has the drive to work with the parks department to help find grants and other funding avenues to get the project set on a strong financial foundation.
Civic and community organizations can help Drane and the city make this a reality. We know civic groups such as the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs are always looking for worthwhile projects to support financially in the community. This is a perfect opportunity.
Drane’s leadership didn’t just happen. She has developed it over the years as a Scout. She will continue to use those skills as she goes through college and her career.
According to the Girl Scout website, 99% of Gold Award Girl Scouts take on leadership roles in their day-to-day lives.
Why do we think Drane, possibly the youngest person to step forward to request such a facility, will have a positive outcome?
She has moxie. She has leadership. She is a Girl Scout who knows how to get projects done.
