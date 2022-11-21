Editor, the Advocate:
On Sunday, Nov. 13th, champion finalists of "America’s Got Talent," The Texas Tenors, performed their holiday concert “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at the Victoria Fine Arts Center and it was an amazing show!
Presented by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity and sponsored by Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Frost Bank and Prosperity Bank of Victoria, all proceeds from the concert support the work of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity. We want to express our gratitude for the incredible sponsors that made this event possible and thank our ticket holders for their support.
And, as we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to give thanks for the blessings in your life and, on Giving Tuesday, share the blessings with your local nonprofit organizations.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity is here to provide affordable housing to those in need and appreciates your continued support to provide this vital service. If you have been blessed, share the blessings with those in need this holiday season. Thank you for your consideration and God bless you.
Brian McClane, Victoria
The writer is executive director of the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity