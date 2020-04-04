Testing is the one thing that could have stopped, or at least slowed, the spread of the coronavirus.
But it has been a huge unnecessary roadblock in curbing the spread.
Now after more than a million people worldwide have been diagnosed with it, the testing is advancing to the far reaches of the country.
But the speed in which the test kits are being distributed is unacceptable. The kits should have been ready to go in every part of the country when the first cases hit the country’s coastlines.
The spread could have been slowed months ago if U.S. health care officials had acted sooner to prepare for testing of the virus. The sooner the diagnosis is made the quicker that person can be treated, and others who were in contact with the patient can be isolated to prevent the spread.
That process was unnecessarily slowed when the much revered Centers for Disease Control decided to develop its own tests, instead of accepting the World Health Organization’s testing kits that had already shown success in South Korea, according to an Associated Press investigative report. Many of the CDC’s early tests failed.
As the virus spread across the globe, we knew it was coming our way. Everyday people asked to be tested, but they were turned away because testing kits were tied up in red tape.
For those who did get tested, the state labs were not prepared to process the samples, causing long delays in getting the results back.
All the while more Americans became ill.
All the while healthcare professional were begging for tests kits so they could test their patients to hopefully save their lives and keep from infecting others.
Here we are in April – months after the virus started to spread. The country is paralyzed as the pandemic intensifies.
Frustrated by the wait for tests and the governmental red tape, many private care doctors have started testing patients on their own and sending the swabs to private labs, but they face long waits for the results to come back.
In the Crossroads, healthcare professionals had their hands tied because they didn’t have enough tests and were dependent on the overloaded state labs to test the sample they did have.
The labs were overloaded with tests sent from all over, causing the waits for results to take as long 10 days, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.
Now as more tests are available – a month after the onslaught started, we are finding more people are testing positive.
That was expected, unfortunately. And more will be diagnosed.
Testing needs to be done daily. The public drive-thru testing needs to be done daily.
We are finally making progress on the testing front. Early last week Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County health official, spoke of a new quicker test – similar to testing for the flu – where results would be available in minutes, not days.
This test, if it could be widely distributed, would go a long way in helping to stop the spread of the virus.
It would also help researchers learn more about the virus, which could eventually lead to a vaccine to protect us.
The testing roadblock is slowly moving to the side, but the damage it caused has forever changed the face of the nation.
