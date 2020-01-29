The following editorial published in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Jan. 24:
You’ve probably heard that it’s an election year.
What you may not know is that if you want to participate in the first round and you’re not already registered to vote, you’ve got a deadline coming up fast.
Sure, it seems like the big election in November is a lifetime away. But Monday is the last day to register if you want to cast a ballot in the first step for those contests, the March 3 Republican and Democratic primaries.
Those elections will determine who’s on the fall ballot for some county positions, the Legislature and Congress. Oh, and Texas is a player in the ongoing fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Even if you aren’t jazzed about the primaries, consider registering now to make sure you’re set for the fall. After all, local elections will be held in May, too. And if you’re an occasional voter, showing up for presidential elections and maybe midterms, you’ll find a lot has changed in Tarrant County. A practice run wouldn’t hurt.
For instance, you’ll be able to vote at any county location for both early voting and Election Day. It’s a change that adds convenience for voters but could also spark confusion if you’ve used the same polling place for years.
Plus, the county has new voting machines. With a long ballot and high voter turnout, the county is concerned about long waits to vote. Best to vote early and see what you’ll be dealing with in the fall.
Here’s what you need to do to get registered:
First, check to see if you are registered. The state has a handy tool.
If you’ve moved recently, your voter registration may not have followed you. For moves within the county, you can change your information online. If you moved from one county to another, you’ll need to register anew.
Texas, regrettably, isn’t a state that allows online registration. But you can download and fill out the form and mail it to your county elections office, postmarked no later than Monday.
Early voting starts Feb. 18, and county officials strongly suggest you vote early if possible. The county’s new voting machines were in place for November’s state and local elections, but few voters turn out for those. For tens of thousands of people, the process will be new and confusing, and it’ll take longer to get through the ballot.
Texas has already topped 16 million registered voters for the first time, thanks to continued population growth and political groups’ efforts to improve turnout in the state. Fort Worth and Tarrant County are at the heart of both the boom and the newly competitive political scene.
So, if you wait until Election Day, expect a long line. And if you want to be prepared for November, when millions will turn out to vote, take advantage of this opportunity to make sure you’re registered and know the drill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.