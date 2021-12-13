The following editorial published in the Houston Chronicle on Dec. 10:
There’s a reason Texas lawmakers, Republican and Democrat, got rid of the biggest corporate welfare program Texas.
Many reasons, actually.
Chapter 313, as it’s known, is a $10 billion boondoggle. The program let wealthy corporations keep a portion of their property values off school district tax rolls for a decade, when property values are often at their peak. It was rife with abuse — some companies claimed they needed tax incentives to lure them to Texas when in fact they’d already broken ground on their Texas projects. It was poorly regulated, with lax standards and oversight, allowing companies to enjoy subsidies even if they failed to deliver on the number of jobs or competitive pay promised to Texas.
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, knew about the waste, calling it a program “run amok.”
So did Gov. Greg Abbott, who cited the program’s cost per job as a reason for vetoing a 2015 bill that would have expanded the program.
So did Houston Chronicle reporters Mike Morris and John Tedesco, whose investigation into the parasitic Chapter 313 program helped inform ordinary Texans about what officials had known for decades: Taxpayers and children whose public schools depend on property taxes were getting robbed. School districts that make these deals negotiate extra payouts and aren’t hurt by the initial loss in property taxes, but the lost revenue affects the majority of districts due to statewide funding formulas.
How did they all know?
Because the paper trail was publicly available by way of disclosure forms that companies were required to submit, records kept by the Texas Comptroller’s Office and a spreadsheet the agency produced that was the only source of centralized data on the 313 agreements.
But now, that paper trail is in danger of hitting a dead end.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has proposed a rule that would reduce information his office collects and makes publicly available on the program and specific projects, mostly wind and solar farms and manufacturing led by huge oil and gas companies.
Under the rule, information on the total value of the companies’ tax breaks and the deals’ future costs would no longer be available, and information about jobs and wages on each project would be reduced.
Without that information, Morris and Tedesco couldn’t have completed their revealing investigation of Chapter 313 in their Unfair Burden series. They couldn’t have alerted readers to one of the most jaw-dropping and infuriating statistics:
Texas is paying companies in the Chapter 313 program a whopping $211,600 in tax incentives for each job created. Each job.
The comptroller’s office still plans to estimate the program’s future cost in a biennial report tallying the value of Texas tax exemptions, but the devil, as we all know, is in the details. Sure, the data currently available is like a half-lit room, incomplete in places, but that’s no reason to turn the light out altogether.
The plan to end certain disclosure requirements of 313 applicants and to stop producing the spreadsheet that helped journalists and watchdogs determine the true cost of the program is being portrayed as the natural outcome of the Legislature’s decision to let the program expire at the end of 2022.
Hegar’s office apparently doesn’t see the need to keep detailed information on a program that is winding down. Of course, the problem with that rationale is that the program is nowhere near winding down. It’s ramping up.
In fact, Hegar’s office is bracing for a veritable gold rush as companies race to get their piece of Texas’ easy treasure while the gettin’ is still good. The comptroller’s office is on pace to get a near-record 140 applications this year, with most submitted after it was clear that the program would expire, Tedesco and Morris reported recently.
With the comptroller’s office known to accept nearly all applications — less than 2.5 percent were denied during the time period the Chronicle examined — the biggest losses to Texas’ tax rolls may be yet to come.
Over their decadelong agreements, companies with active deals in early 2020 were projected to receive $10.8 billion — more than 76 percent of that projected to come after 2019.
And while Texas lawmakers did the right thing in ending Chapter 313 after 20 years of waste, they’ll almost certainly be lobbied to bring it back, under assurances that the bugs have been worked out.
Without recent data on costs and projects approved, lawmakers might not have the information they’d need to argue against those efforts.
“Taxpayers deserve to see the size and impact of these types of incentives,” Kolkhorst says.
She’s right. No government should be allowed to throw away billions of dollars in potential tax revenue in a locked room with nobody watching.
The only silver lining here is that the proposed rule to limit information isn’t a done deal. It’s a proposal that ordinary Texans have the right to weigh in on until Dec. 19, when the public comment period ends.
Chris Bryan, a comptroller spokesman, told the editorial board this week that the agency will factor public feedback into its decision.
“We are gathering comments, listening to stakeholders, and the decision has not been finalized,” Bryan said. Of Hegar, he said: “I think he has an open mind about it.”
We hope so.
We urge any Texan who is concerned, appalled or downright fighting mad about what you’ve read here to speak out. You can do so by emailing the comptroller’s manager of data analysis and transparency: John.Villarreal@cpa.texas.gov.
Demand that the comptroller’s office provide more information on Chapter 313 in its waning days, not less.
Maybe there is a way to develop an incentive program that doesn’t rob Texans blind and deprive Texas public schoolchildren of desperately needed contributions to the property tax rolls that fund their classrooms.
But if Texas couldn’t find a better program in a half-lit room of information, we’ll certainly never find it in the dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.