Rather than put roadblocks in the way, Texas should make it easier for its citizens to vote. One path to do this is by allowing online registration.
That’s not just common sense. It’s also a ruling by a federal judge in San Antonio, a ruling that went against insiders at the state Capitol who oppose enabling “low-propensity voters, including racial and ethnic minorities and younger voters” to cast ballots.
U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam ruled in mid-June in favor of Vote.org — a nonpartisan, nonprofit group with a goal of increasing voter turnout through, among other methods, technology. The group sued to compel the state to accept registrations from people using the group’s website and mobile applications.
Texas, represented by Attorney General Ken Paxton, lost on a couple of fronts. Paxton initially asked the federal court to summarily declare Vote.org had no right to even broach the subject. He lost. And he defended Texas Election Code 13.143(d-2), which rules out online registrations. Another loss for the attorney general.
Judge Pulliam concluded Vote.org “has standing to assert the causes of action raised and to bring this action.
“The Court concludes Texas’s Motions for Summary Judgement are DENIED.” The judge used the capital letters.
Regarding the election code, Pulliam ruled it violates the Civil Rights Act and the First and Fourteenth amendments.
The election code specifically forbade digital registration and required a so-called “wet signature” — meaning, a voter’s pen, with wet ink, on a piece of paper submitted to county elections officials.
That would rule out any digital registrations. The election code was passed in the 2021 legislative session, basically to go along with claims from former President Donald Trump, who falsely insisted voter fraud was rampant across the country, leading to his electoral defeat in 2020. Those claims were debunked in numerous courts and recounts across the country. There were no major claims of fraud in Texas during the 2020 election cycle.
In fact, there are so many safeguards to protect the integrity of online transactions that most states allow online registrations. Only Texas and seven other states have resisted moving into the 21st century now that we're one-fifth of the way through said century. You do your banking online. Shop online. Send cash to family online. It's very safe.
If Texas truly wanted to harden its voting infrastructure, it would not make some aspects of a person's registration, like the voter identification number, public.
In the case at hand, filed in July 2021, Vote.org challenged that “wet signature” rule. It claims its website and mobile app provide a signature from the registrant. A person using the Vote.org system fills out a digital form applying for the voter registration. Then, the person signs a piece of paper and uses the app to photograph that signature. The app then imports that digital signature into the registration form and uploads the combined document to the state.
Viola! The form is in the hands of state and county elections officials almost immediately to process.
That’s empowering voters. All voters.
But Texas prefers to make things difficult. Perhaps they fear many of those new voters would side with the party not currently in power. The state has even cut back on the number of paper voter registration forms made available to the public, claiming a paper shortage. But we know better.
So does the executive director of Common Cause Texas, Anthony Gutierrez. He pointed out 42 states allow online registration, and if paper is unavailable it would make more sense to go digital, not steer away of it.
"So let’s be clear, this is not about a paper shortage — it’s about voter suppression," Gutierrez said in a news release on the organization's website.
Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, described the victory as "a hopeful day for democracy."
"Texas’ wet signature law prevented eligible voters from registering to vote, disproportionately targeting underrepresented groups — especially people of color, low-income voters, and young people — across the Lone Star State." She said the law mirrored "discriminatory voter laws that were tailor-made to prevent people of color from accessing the vote for more than a century after the ratification of the 15th Amendment. Our democracy only succeeds if we can all take part in its care."
Indeed, Texas chose to fight online registration, and greater access to the polls. Vote.org said the rule violates the Voting Rights Act, the First and Fourteenth amendments by placing “an undue burden on citizens’ right to vote.” The court agreed.
So do we. Rather than trying to cull the pool of voters, Texas should embrace and welcome more people to the polls.
Remember, you can’t cast a ballot without being a registered voter — and you cannot vote without proper ID to verify who you are, rules that do protect the integrity of our election system.
In other words, we just don’t see the problem.
Unless the problem is you don’t like the people who are registering. Shame on Texas lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott for allowing this blatant attempt at manipulating the voter rolls to move forward. Judge Pulliam saw through it and made the proper calls in this case. Let’s hope our lawmakers and executive branch don’t opt to appeal Pulliam's very wise ruling.
