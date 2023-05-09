A whole new belief in the goodness of mankind and the power of prayer.
We all go through trials and tribulations at times. Well, my time happened yesterday while in the little town of Cuero.
After shopping in downtown Cuero at the unique shops and visiting the Paws and Claws Thrift Shop, my friend and I headed out to pay for a Kenmore dryer that I planned to buy. I had found a dryer for $100 on Facebook Marketplace.
Well of course, my IPhone 6 was completely dead even though I had it on the charger on the trip to Cuero. I could not look up the address or use Map Quest directions to find my destination.
So I stopped at McDonald’s and a nice lady helped me look up the address on her phone. I wrote it down on paper.
I followed the directions to way out into the country toward Victoria, driving all around trying to find the address, with no luck. My iPhone still deader than a door nail!
We stopped and prayed several times through this ordeal. Then, I drove back to Cuero and went into Dominoes Pizza. The staff was very friendly and let me try to charge my phone, with no luck.
A very kind woman named Kristy Pope looked up the address again for me. She was like an angel.
The first address was the incorrect location. It was a similar name of the road where the dryer was located.
This time my friend and I headed out past the river bridge and drove a long way in the dark with my handwritten directions on paper and no working iPhone!
So being tenacious and determined as I am, I finally found the home with the dryer at 9 p.m. after driving around for three hours.
A very kind man named Raul Saenz came out of his home to show me my dryer. I explained why I was so late.
Raul was very polite. I paid him and he offered to bring the dryer to me in Victoria the next day for just $20. What a kind gentleman.
Raul and his handsome grandson came to my home, carried it in and installed my dryer. Raul and his grandson were my angels that day.
Lots of prayers, my friend’s support and four complete strangers from Cuero, who were very kind. They were just like angels helping my friend and me.
What did we do before smartphones? What did the people do in the horse and buggy day?
We got through our struggles that night with the help of four kind and caring people.
This trial I struggled through gave me a whole new belief in the goodness of mankind and of course, the power of prayer.
Thank you all so very much for helping us in our trial of getting a dryer, already drying my clothes.
The pepperoni pizza was delicious, as we ate it on the way back to Victoria.
The people of Cuero were like angels to my friend and me who were lost on country roads in the dark. Thanks, Lord, for our angels.