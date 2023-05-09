Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.