Editor, the Advocate:
I want to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who attended our recent Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event held July 26 at The Venue on Church Street.
Approximately 300 people attended this event and had a great time enjoying local cuisine from Cuero Pecan House and piano entertainment by the Piano Punch duo from Austin. As promised, the evening was filled with great music, big laughs and pure enjoyment. Guests could be seen singing, clapping, laughing and dancing as they enjoyed covers of their favorite songs and the impromptu humor of the performers.
Thank you as well to the staff from the Cuero Pecan House for providing a wonderful hor d’oeuvres spread and excellent service. In addition to the great music, we received numerous compliments from almost every audience member on how delicious all the food was!
New this year was the Old Stogie Company Mobile Cigar Lounge. Serving Victoria and the Crossroads area, this 31-foot vintage Airstream, with its custom interior and outdoor seating options, elevated our event. We appreciate their partnership and support of this event.
Given the tremendous support and feedback, we look forward to continuing Dueling Pianos as an annual event and bringing entertainment to downtown Cuero!
Nikki Lantz, DeWitt Medical Foundation, Cuero
(0) comments
