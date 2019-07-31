Editor, the Advocate:
Huge thanks to Jerry Bing, owner of the Hideaway Bar, for hosting the Memorial Day Remembrance and Honoring at his place. Jerry’s goal was that all the proceeds go towards veterans in our city and he reached that goal in a big way with all the monies going to Victoria County Veterans Council.
Big thanks to Bo Kitchens and Eric Robinson for the outstanding job they did on the barbecue. We thank Jerry Busck, auctioneer, who was instrumental in bringing in the big money. Additional kudos to the coordinators Gayle Dar, Olga Ramirez and Rod Anders.
Sponsors such as H-E-B, Toyota of Victoria, Jeffery Martinez with PFG, ASAP Bail Bonds, and so many more, insured our success. Kudos to the musicians who donated their time and talents to entertain – Stephanie Ross, Johnny Beard, Johnny Barefield, Jerry James, Nolan Derosia, Wild Bill and Joe Walmsley.
I was humbled to help coordinate this event. To serve those that served our country is a genuine honor. A million thanks to all that helped that day. There are too many to mention here, but you know who you are and know you have our deepest gratitude.
Bridgitte Postel, event coordinator, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.