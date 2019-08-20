Editor, the Advocate:
School nurses support student health and learning. Area school nurses are equipped with newly acquired knowledge and skills as they welcome students back for the new school year.
Nurses gathered for professional continuing education recently, as 94 nurses attended the 2019 Region III School Nurse Conference on Aug. 1 in Victoria.
Thank you to the following conference presenters who presented high-quality presentations relevant to school nurse practice: Karen Schwind, Texas School Nurse Organization (TSNO) president elect; Valerie Pachta, pediatric nurse practitioner; Lisa Price, family nurse practitioner; and Phylliss Hamilton, licensed specialist school psychology.
Thank you to special guest Margaret Ryan, TSNO past president, for her longstanding and continued support of the annual conference.
Thanks also to the members of the conference planning committee Regina Bryan, Amy Carabajal, Janie Garcia, Lisa Harper, Wanda Hays, Jessica Heller, Cindy Hudson, Linda Ledwig, Kristina Martinez, Delilah Perez and Murphey Stuart. These committee members contributed to the success of the high-quality educational conference.
A very special thanks is extended to Jessica Heller and DeTar Healthcare System for making Continuing Nursing Education credits available for conference attendees.
Conference vendors and various supporters provided door prizes for the conference. Thank you to all who supported the conference with these contributions and to all who supported the conference in so many ways.
Tammy Kotzur, Victoria
