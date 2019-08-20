Editor, the Advocate:
Recent discussions of the homeless problem reminds me of a truism that those of us who labor in the public policy vineyards always try to remember: “For every complex social problem there is a simple, straightforward answer – that is wrong.”
Proposing to make areas of the community “off limits” to the homeless calls to mind the story of the Oklahoma Legislature researching railroad deaths. On discovering that most deaths occurred in the last train car, the Legislature promptly passed a law banning last cars on trains.
The Victoria region is blessed with many people who are quite knowledgeable about public policy issues. While policy decisions may not be determined by experts, their experience and information should at least inform political decision making.
It would be well if we all used emotions less and data more when we consider the social problems that are of concern in Victoria.
Jim L. Munro, Ph.D., Port Lavaca
