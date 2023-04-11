Florida's war on Walt Disney Co. took an interesting turn recently, as the existence of a development agreement — previously signed by Disney and a special-purpose taxing district created for it many years ago by the Florida Legislature — came to light just as that district's newly overhauled board convened to begin its transformation from wings beneath Disney's feet into a burr under its saddle.
Early last year, Florida enacted what became known as its "don’t say gay" law, which, while perhaps not controversial among Florida's GOP legislators, was indeed controversial inside Disney's Florida-based workforce of some 80,000 and among a wider array of Disney patrons. Even so, then-CEO Bob Chapek initially resisted calls from inside Disney to speak out against the measure.
Chapek's instinct to keep Disney from "becoming a political football" was perhaps right, but, to be fair, it was also probably impossible in the tumult of today's politics. Reaction from Disney employees ultimately forced his hand, and the company went public with its opposition. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose presidential ambitions were as apparent then as now, sensed an opportunity to open a new front in the culture war and, with characteristic hyperbole, called Disney's disagreement an "attack on the parents" of Florida and "a provocation."
To retaliate, Florida passed a law terminating the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The district was created in 1967 after Disney acquired the 27,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties that would become its Walt Disney World Resort and theme parks. The district has no doubt been a valuable concession to Disney over the years, which, because it owned the land and paid the taxes in the district, was able to exert a great deal of control over development and supporting infrastructure, like roads and fire protection.
Terminating the district proved a "ready, fire, aim" response, though. It would have saddled county residents with substantial obligations currently borne by Disney alone, including debt service on nearly $1 billion in bonds. Drawn much further into the manufactured controversy than it ever intended to be, Disney replaced Chapek, but mostly kept its mouth shut.
Realizing the havoc that terminating Reedy Creek would sow, the legislature decided to restructure the district instead. This revised effort to antagonize the House of Mouse allowed the governor to replace the district’s board, without letting Disney off the hook for all its bills. Friendly and non-descript Reedy Creek would become the Orwellian-sounding Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The new law would take effect upon the governor's signature.
Before that happened, though, Disney signed a new development agreement with the incumbent Reedy Creek board that largely insulated it from the kind of political shenanigans promised by DeSantis and his new appointees. The agreement secured district approvals of zoning, infrastructure, air-rights and other items that Disney would need in order to expand its theme parks and hotels in the district over the next 30 years and, to protect itself from even more juvenile harassment, barred the district from using Disney characters for as long as legally possible.
Cementing those approvals in the form of a contract as opposed to leaving them subject to the unpredictable vacillations of politicians in Tallahassee was a logical move by Disney. Until it became useful as fuel for the governor's political ambitions, the admittedly cozy relationship between Disney and the district had, largely without controversy, fostered great prosperity for both the company and Central Floridians. This wasn’t legislation intended to solve a problem, but to create one. As one legislator put it during debate, "No one in this room had a problem with Disney before the governor did.” This happened, he said, “because someone's feelings got hurt." To that, one might add: "And that someone figured he could raise money for a presidential run by pretending to fix something that’s not broke."
DeSantis’s antics are worrisome to Texans mainly because they tend to tempt Gov. Abbott to do something even more flagrant to one-up him. Here, though, DeSantis may have been outmaneuvered by Disney, which is pushing back with some success. His stumble hasn’t been lost on the other GOP candidate from Florida, either. As DeSantis may have picked a bigger fight than he expected, Abbott’s best move is probably just to let him twist. And that’d be a win for Texans.