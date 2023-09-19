There he was, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, on the bench as a judge. In most places, trial judges are attorneys, but not in Texas impeachment cases. As I observed Patrick on the bench, I was shocked. This did not seem to be the firebrand partisan politician I had heard so many times before when he was a radio talk show host.
For the two weeks of the trial of Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, Patrick claimed to be impartial, and instructing the Senators to vote their consciences. And his claim of impartiality seemed to be genuine. He was gracious, polite and humble on the bench.
So I wondered: Could it be that he would rise to the occasion in this historical impeachment of an ethically challenged official? Some thought he would, even though he is financially tied to Paxton and had filed legal briefs in his favor regarding the some of the conduct underlying the articles of impeachment.
After all, the House approved 16 articles of impeachment on a vote of 121-23. Sixty of the 83 Republicans in the House approved the articles, showing the seriousness of Paxton’s misconduct. Twenty-four of 30 Senators rejected Paxton’s motion to dismiss the articles, affirming the seriousness of the charges.
The evidence at the trial was also overwhelming. Paxton did not show up to testify. Neither did his mistress or his campaign contributor Nate Paul, who, like Paxton, is under indictment.
The impeachment prosecution was led by Republican Andy Murr, a Junction rancher and attorney. He delivered both the opening and closing, unlike Paxton who had legendary Texas hired gun lawyers claim that, since the “Bush era is over,” then Paxton must be acquitted. Murr stuck to the evidence and gave a moving exhortation to clean Texas up ethically and remove a stain from within.
Many predicted a conviction and removal, based on the evidence. It was not to be. After a series of votes, Patrick announced that Paxton was acquitted. Ten Republican Senators who had voted against dismissing the articles had ended up voting for Patrick’s crony in the end.
When Patrick announced the acquittal, many thought he would then thank the parties, the lawyers and jurors and tell them what a good job they had done. In other words, try to appear impartial and gracious.
Instead, he unleashed a diatribe against the Republican led House, claiming that there would be consequences for its approval of the articles of impeachment. His actions made it quite apparent that he was in the tank for Paxton from the beginning.
And then he confirmed that he had telephone conversations with at least two Senators, who were jurors during the deliberations when they were not supposed to be communicating. And he lit into the Speaker of the House, another elected Republican.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board, a supporter of Republican causes, called out Patrick for orchestrating the verdict he wanted. The Journal said that it is “now obvious the fix was in from the start.” It called him out, saying that “Patrick lobbied his fellow GOP Senators” to acquit Paxton.
We are taught that people can change, but we are also taught that a leopard doesn’t change its spots. Patrick, though trying to project impartiality during the trial, then gave it all up with his admissions at the end. He was never impartial in the first place. He disrespected his Republican colleagues in the House who had impeached his political crony.
He is not the first impeachment judge to lean on jurors with an iron fist, but it is no defense to his dereliction of duties that come with being a presiding judge.
For now, Paxton is now back at his desk as Attorney General, even as he is under a Texas indictment for bribery, to be tried before a jury in Harris County later this year.
In all likelihood, the judge in that Paxton trial will not bully or intimidate jurors, and the fix isn’t in for that trial. The jury will be able to weigh the case on the evidence, without enduring political pressure from Paxton’s friends. In that case, we will have a jury verdict that can be honored regardless of the outcome.