A poem
Many of you know I am an avid cyclist. I had to take a several week break and finally have the chance to start riding again. I have been working on this poem for a few weeks and hope you appreciate it.
In Victoria, Texas, where the sun stands high,
A superintendent pedals beneath the sky,
Through verdant plains and winding streets,
His two-wheeled steed with heartful beats.
Whenever the chance, he rides anew,
The Guadalupe River in his view,
Past vibrant fields and rolling hills,
His heart and spirit with joy, it fills.
The sun ablaze, a warm Texas breeze,
He passes live oaks, whispering trees,
The firewheel flowers, their petals flare,
Much like lessons taught in schools with love and care.
The students in his charge, he knows,
Are like the seeds the south wind sows,
Nurtured through storms and droughts alike,
We build strong minds, much like his bike.
In Victoria's realm, historic grace,
A fusion of cultures, a meeting place,
Crossroads of the Lone Star State,
Where we teach, learn, and cultivate.
Through education's tireless ride,
He cycles on, always filled with pride,
The superintendent with grit and grace,
Helping empower minds, for life's grand race.
For in Victoria, where the wildflowers bloom,
His love of learning, it does consume,
The miles he rides, the lives he'll reach,
A pedal-powered journey, both to teach and preach.