You don’t know Irving Janis’s name. But you’ve heard the term he invented: groupthink.
A recent example occurred when a New York grand jury indicted Donald Trump on charges related to an alleged hush-money scheme. Even before specific charges were unsealed, Republican leaders rushed to condemn the prosecution as a political hack job, a massive injustice, a first step on the road to national ruin.
To better understand the Republican response, consider what Irving Janis meant when he coined the term “groupthink” some 50 years ago.
Janis was a Yale social psychologist. He wondered why organizations sometimes made disastrous decisions. To explain, he defined groupthink as “a mode of thinking that people engage in when they are deeply involved in a cohesive in-group, when the members’ strivings for unanimity override their motivation to realistically appraise alternative courses of action.”
On Jan. 28, 1986, Janis’s thesis was tragically on view. NASA engineers knew freezing weather was predicted for the launch of the space shuttle Challenger. They knew the O-rings that sealed joints in the solid rocket boosters hadn’t been tested at such temperatures. Yet, as a presidential commission later concluded, their can-do culture overrode any doubts. Their groupthink cost the lives of seven astronauts when Challenger exploded 73 seconds into launch.
According to Janis, groupthink happens in “a warm clubby atmosphere” where the desire to “preserve group harmony” and maintain group relationships governs decisions. As researchers have long observed, members of a group communicate both to accomplish tasks and hold the group together. Effective groups balance the two needs. But when relational communication trumps task communication, groupthink can result.
All aspects of groupthink are evident in Republican leaders’ response to the Trump indictment: deep involvement in a cohesive and clubby in-group, strivings for group unanimity and harmony, the motivation to place group relationships above realistic appraisals of available options.
One source of this motivation? Submission to a dominant strongman frees group members from the burden of thinking for themselves. If further demonstration was needed that the GOP remains the party of Donald Trump, the instant Republican outpouring of groupthink at his criminal indictment is proof.
This groupthink overrides any realistic appraisal of other Republican options. Thus, Trump leads potential GOP presidential rivals in opinion polls – even though voters rejected him in 2020; though his favored candidates lost winnable races and cost the party in the 2022 midterms; though his mishandling of classified documents threatened national security; though his Big Lie undermines American democracy; though he bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection; though his morally flawed character belies “family values.”
Even in the case of Trump’s indictment, Republicans still had the option to support the American system of justice. They could say that our system rightly entitles Donald Trump to a presumption of innocence and to his day in court. They could state their confidence that in our system the facts will prevail.
Instead, even before knowing the charges, groupthink prevailed. The prosecuting district attorney is a Democratic Party hack! The fix is in! The judicial system is being weaponized for political ends! The very rule of law is at stake! Come out and protest! Having already worked to undermine faith in the American electoral system, Republican leaders would erode faith in our judicial system as well.
In fairness, one may ask if groupthink is at work on the left as well as the right, in the Democratic Party as well as the Republican. No doubt. Conservatives chafe at what they perceive as the “political correctness” and “wokeness” of their opponents. So, they cling to a champion who vents their inner desires to “own the libs” and “Make America Great Again.”
Yet a word to those who cheer the former president’s indictment: Lest you yourselves be charged with groupthink, you too must be prepared to let the system do its work and then keep your faith equally, no matter the verdict.